Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,671 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 70,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,408,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.29 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. KGI Securities began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Dell Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.