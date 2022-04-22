Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 750.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,342 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in First Horizon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

