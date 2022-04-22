Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 20,640 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.