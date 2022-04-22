Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.69. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $192.11.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

