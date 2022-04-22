Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,459 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,958,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,054,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,171,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,122,000 after buying an additional 125,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.