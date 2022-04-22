Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $3.02 Million in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.16% of Global Blood Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,196,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 410,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 374,402 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.22). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.