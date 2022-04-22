Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Chegg at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Chegg by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

NYSE CHGG opened at $27.99 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.