Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 10,344 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $562,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 76,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN opened at $80.50 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,702 shares of company stock worth $5,720,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

