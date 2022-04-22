Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.13 Million Stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.01% of SOAR Technology Acquisition worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FLYA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition or a business combination target in any tech-enabled industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

