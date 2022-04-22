Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of PTC Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,908,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after buying an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,037,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,035,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 67,450.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTCT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,589. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

