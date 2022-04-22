Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $3.22 Million in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

NASDAQ LCID opened at 19.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of 32.81. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 35.67.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.