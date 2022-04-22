Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 763 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth about $160,447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Markel by 111.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 76.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Markel by 734.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Markel by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,483.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,378.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,299.45. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,155.00 and a one year high of $1,519.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

