Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,929,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,494,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $122.90 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $102.61 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.07 and its 200 day moving average is $138.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

