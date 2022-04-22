Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $261.95 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,138.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

