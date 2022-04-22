Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 44,326 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3,007.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 397,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

EWBC stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

