Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 29,000 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,575,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $145.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.11. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $158.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

