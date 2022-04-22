Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $386.67 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

