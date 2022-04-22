Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,662 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $110.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $260.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

