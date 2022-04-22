Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3,007.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,326 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in East West Bancorp by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EWBC opened at $79.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

