Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stake Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,974 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Yamana Gold worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

NYSE:AUY opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

