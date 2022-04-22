Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.13% of Methanex worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 13.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Methanex by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 376,033 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $1,747,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEOH opened at $52.92 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.08.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

