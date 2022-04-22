Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.83 Million Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

