Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $340.76 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.88.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

