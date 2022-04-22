Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,852 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after buying an additional 1,201,349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 229,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,383 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

