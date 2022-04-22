VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.09 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

