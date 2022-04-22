Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,676.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.98.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

