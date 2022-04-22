Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ciena by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ciena by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $57.30 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,244 shares of company stock worth $1,707,752. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

