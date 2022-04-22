Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,112.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in IPG Photonics by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 185,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,899,000 after buying an additional 74,102 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $98.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $234.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.21. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

