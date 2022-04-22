49,200 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Denbury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $54,082,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 480,971 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 915,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after acquiring an additional 265,220 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 14.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,172,000 after purchasing an additional 240,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 84.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,529,000 after purchasing an additional 237,730 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 3.45. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.87 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

