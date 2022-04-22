Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.67 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in FOX by 168.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in FOX by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth $273,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in FOX by 47.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

FOX opened at $35.88 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.01.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

