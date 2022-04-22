Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 440,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after buying an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,443,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,671,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 1,687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 238,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

CMA stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.