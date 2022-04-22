Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,891,000 after buying an additional 396,965 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 374.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

