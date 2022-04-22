Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.72 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 146.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 438,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 197,583 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 172,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.17 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.