Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,674 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 565,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,813,000 after buying an additional 37,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.59.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

