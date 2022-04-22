O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.84.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $728.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $688.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $666.54. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.32 and a 12-month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.