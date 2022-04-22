Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth $161,145,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $62,587,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 148,797 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after purchasing an additional 102,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,360 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $131.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.91. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

