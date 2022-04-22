Atria Investments LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progyny by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 552,026 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,125. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.89. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

