Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.36 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PENN. Susquehanna upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

PENN stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.40. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

