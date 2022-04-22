Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

