Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 76,473 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.50. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

