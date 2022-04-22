IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

