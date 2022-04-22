Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $237.48 and a 12-month high of $306.64.

