Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after buying an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,096,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after buying an additional 3,088,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,639,000 after buying an additional 28,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NYSE:EQR opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $94.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

