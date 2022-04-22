Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after buying an additional 134,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 139,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $329,575,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,017,000 after acquiring an additional 419,321 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC stock opened at $181.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.36.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

