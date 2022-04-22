Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,674 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUPH stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

