Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $213,000 in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 207,841 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

