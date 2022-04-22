Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $217,000 Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,787,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,213,000 after acquiring an additional 443,646 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,576,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,048,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 345,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 162,215 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PCT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of PCT opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

In other news, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $1,768,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Otworth purchased 142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.