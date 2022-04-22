Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stake Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE:GWRE opened at $91.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.34. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.47.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.