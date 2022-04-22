Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

PLTR opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 5.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

