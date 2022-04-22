25,383 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KD opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

